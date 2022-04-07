Strs Ohio Purchases 7,300 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $7,563,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,488,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 904,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 750,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,456,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 942,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 458,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.