Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Triton International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

