Strs Ohio Sells 10,100 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock valued at $518,942 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.