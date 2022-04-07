Strs Ohio Takes $199,000 Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Eastman Kodak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.8% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 165.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KODK opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 4.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 2,434,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,947,845.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

