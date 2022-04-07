Strs Ohio Takes Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $855.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

