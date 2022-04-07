Strs Ohio Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in EverQuote by 449.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

EverQuote stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 52,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $768,301.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,082,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,582 and sold 14,102 shares valued at $223,167. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

