Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.50 ($10.44) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SZU. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.10 ($14.40).

Südzucker stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €11.70 ($12.86). The company had a trading volume of 123,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.88 and its 200-day moving average is €12.83. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($16.07).

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

