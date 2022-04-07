Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.64

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
