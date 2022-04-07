Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.58

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $16.94. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 3,477 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

