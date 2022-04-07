SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $725.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.13. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

