Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 23,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,257,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

SUNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

