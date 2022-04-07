Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 2,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.