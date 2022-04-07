Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 2,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.