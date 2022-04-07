Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,810. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

