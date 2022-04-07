SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -9.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.