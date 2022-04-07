Swap Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $136,909.60 and approximately $6.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,063,653 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

