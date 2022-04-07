Swerve Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $2.77 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,439,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,253,097 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

