Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target Cut to €130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €130.00 ($142.86) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. Symrise has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

