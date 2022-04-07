Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $8.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $162.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

