SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.38.

SNX stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,164 shares of company stock worth $535,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

