Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $381.40 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $381.40 million and $13.50 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00258501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,787,292 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.