System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of System1 stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. System1 has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

System1 Company Profile

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

