T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.90. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

