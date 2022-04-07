Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $524.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 260,001 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

