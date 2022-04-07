Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $183,696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

