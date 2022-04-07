Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Tantech has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

