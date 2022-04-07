Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

TPR stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 57,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

