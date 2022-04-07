Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 220,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,345,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.