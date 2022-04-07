Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.98

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 3457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -694.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Targa Resources by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Targa Resources by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

