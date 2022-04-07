TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TaskUs by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

