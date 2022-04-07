TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 3.2%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 6,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 551,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.
A number of research analysts have commented on TASK shares. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth $106,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
