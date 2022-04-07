Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.44

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 12403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $542.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

