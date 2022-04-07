Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.48

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.44.
Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)
