Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,408.17

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,408.17 ($18.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,586 ($20.80). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.33), with a volume of 137,244 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,474.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,408.17.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

In related news, insider Julian Schild sold 38,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.24), for a total transaction of £567,699.66 ($744,524.14).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.