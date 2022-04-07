Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target Cut to €7.30 by Analysts at Barclays

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €8.00 ($8.79) to €7.30 ($8.02) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.80 ($10.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

TKAGY stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

