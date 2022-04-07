Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
