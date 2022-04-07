Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.