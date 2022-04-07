Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $223.04 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.85 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

