Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 1,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,792. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

