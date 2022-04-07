Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 225,467 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.