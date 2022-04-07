Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,808,000 after acquiring an additional 210,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

NYSE:PH opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.94 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.94 and a 200 day moving average of $303.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.