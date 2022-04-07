Telemus Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 461,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,386. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

