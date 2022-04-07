Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Eaton by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.