Telemus Capital LLC Sells 313 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

