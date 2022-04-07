Telemus Capital LLC Sells 80 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

