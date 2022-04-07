Telemus Capital LLC Sells 853 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PFE stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

