Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $358.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.84. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

