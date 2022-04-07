Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $215.94 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

