Tellor 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.14 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $56.18 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $23.75 or 0.00054327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,387 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,676 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

