TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,857,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in TELUS by 22.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 31,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in TELUS by 3.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $536,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $27.05 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

