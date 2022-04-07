Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 327.14 ($4.29).

TEG stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.71. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.74).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

