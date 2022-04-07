Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

TENB opened at $55.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.71. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Tenable by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.